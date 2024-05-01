Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 5/1/24?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What can we say about its fellow franchise shows in Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? We recognize that all three have been off the air for a long time and by virtue of that, we want nothing more than to have them back as soon as possible.

Luckily, our wish is very-much coming true tonight! All three of these shows are going to return for what is effectively the home stretch for the season. Over the next few weeks, all three of them are going to feature new episodes and within those, you will see major struggles, big milestones, and potentially some big cliffhangers. At this point in the show’s run, we do think that it is best to go ahead and prepare for pretty-much everything on this front.

Now, why don’t we go ahead and set the stage for what you could be seeing tonight in particular? If you have not seen the synopses for tonight already, you can do so below…

Chicago Med season 9, episode 10, “You Might Just Find You Get What You Need” – 05/01/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Maggie’s budding romance takes flight. After a woman’s shocking suicide attempt, Charles searches for answers. Hannah works to diagnose a patient who’s new to the city and appears with mysterious symptoms. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 12 episode 10, “The Wrong Guy” – 05/01/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide steps in as ranking officer at 51. Kidd fights to save her Girls on Fire program. Cruz’s family is threatened when someone from Javi’s past resurfaces. TV-14

Chicago PD season 11 episode 10, “Buried Pieces” – 05/01/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Upton becomes consumed with a decades-old missing person’s case linked to Petrovic after a young child shows up at the district seeking help. TV-14

We will say that the PD episode is perhaps holding our attention the most right now, but that’s due to the idea that Petrovic could become a full-time part of Intelligence. That has not been confirmed as of yet, but it is definitely something we wonder about…

