Chicago Fire season 12 episode 11 spoilers: A missing Severide

There’s a chance that you have been waiting to hear more about Chicago Fire season 12 episode 11 for a good while now. Consider the following! For weeks, we have heard teases suggesting that Kelly Severide could go missing in this episode, and now we’re hearing that the story is even more chaotic than first thought. Not only is Taylor Kinney’s character MIA, but so is all of Truck 81! How do you lose a truck this big? It’s a mighty good question, to say the least.

Today, NBC confirmed that the title for this May 8 episode is “Inside Man,” and you can learn more about it courtesy of the synopsis below:

05/08/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide goes for an unexpected ride on Truck 81. Ritter’s worlds collide when his secret cop boyfriend helps 51 track down Severide and the missing rig. TV-14

One of the things that we really like about this episode right now is the opportunity to see a story that could tie into so many different characters. Is there a chance that we could see a subplot in here, as well? That remains to be seen, but it’s something to think about over the next couple of weeks.

No matter what happens here…

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that we want Severide to stick around! Based on the various absences for the character the past couple of years (plus some other Chicago Fire exits), we are worried that he could be going at any time. So long as we don’t hear any bad news on the subject, though, we’ll assume that he is sticking around. Longtime characters like he, Boden, Stella, and Cruz are really the heart of the show at this point. It would be weird not having him around.

