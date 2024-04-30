Fire Country season 2: When will decision be made on spin-off?

What is going on when it comes to the proposed Fire Country season 2 spin-off featuring Morena Baccarin as Mickey? At this point, it does feel like it is reasonably fair to start asking this question. The debut for this character aired weeks ago now, and we are left now waiting to see what else is going to be coming up.

We should start here by nothing that personally, it would come as a huge shock in the event this show does not get an official green light. It would be very-much one of those situations where we’re left wondering what in the world CBS is thinking. The original show seems to be very much what the network is looking for right days, and there is certainly a pattern of a show like this also getting a spin-off about police. Just look at Chicago Fire and how it led into Chicago PD.

Now, let’s just say that you won’t be stuck waiting too much longer to see a firm decision. Our sentiment, at least for the time being, is that something will be made clear within the next week or two. It has to be the priority for CBS to get this together before we get around to the end of May sweeps, especially since they will want to get their schedule together for the fall. There is no real incentive that comes with waiting at that point, and it could make things even harder for advertisers.

Of course, if there’s one thing we could say to caution everything right now, it’s simply that we would not be shocked if the spin-off is a midseason entry and does not premiere until after Blue Bloods is done. In theory, that could give the network more time to figure it out.

