American Idol 22 results: Kaibrienne Richins eliminated

Following last night’s big American Idol 22 episode, we knew that we were in for quite a bit more still tonight. Think more eliminations!

Tonight was really all about the judges picking the songs and all things considered, the eliminations were a tad bit more generous. We don’t know how else to describe things when there was only one person being sent out at the end of the episode.

Well, let’s get now to the heartbreak: Kaibrienne Richins is out. This is not a result that we saw coming. This is the part of the show where this stuff happens and it hurts … but it is also a part of the show. The fact that this happened now means that it is almost certainly going to happen at some point. McKenna Breinholt came close to being sent out the door, but managed to advance following the sing-off.

We’ll admit that over the past few minutes alone, we have already seen people clamoring to change the rules for the bottom two — but once again, this exit was bound to happen at some point, based on the results. This is the thing that makes this show so tricky. Typically, you can get a good sense early on who is going to advance based largely on who is never in danger. We see no evidence to suggest that this is going to change this time around.

Now, we’ll have to wait and see what happens over the next few episodes leading to the finale. There are a lot of big performances still to come! Our hope is that someone does take this opportunity to rise to the occasion and with that, deliver something that is truly shocking.

