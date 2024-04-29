American Idol 22 results: Kayko, Mia Matthews eliminated

Tonight on American Idol 22, you had a pretty eclectic mix of both singers and guests. Just Sam returned to perform, while Shania Twain mentored! The competition started with ten singers taking part but by the end of the road here, the field was down to eight.

So who were the singers who actually went home? Think Kayko and Mia Matthews. Both were somewhat of a surprise to a certain section of the fandom, but this was also about who managed to stay just as much as it was who ended up leaving the competition. That does often happen at this point in the show. We don’t personally think that either one of them was going to ultimately win and perhaps with that, you can argue that this is not some enormous jaw-dropper like no other.

Kayko is probably the more surprising boot of the two to us, mostly because he feels like the sort of contestant who tends to stick around until at least the top 6 or top 5. Then again, doesn’t the voting seem a little different than usual? There are more women in the top eight now than guys — that’s a refreshing change, but it’s also not something we anticipated we’d be seeing here in the slightest.

Moving forward, we do think that the competition is going to be getting significantly more competitive, especially since there are a large handful of people who could all make the finale.

Who will be the next to go?

It may be easy to argue that it was Emmy, given that it felt like she’d be going for a good chunk of the episode tonight. Yet, we also do know that she has her fair share of fans.

