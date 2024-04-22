American Idol 22 finale: Jon Bon Jovi to mentor

Just in case you wanted another reason to tune in to the end of American Idol 22, here it is: Jon Bon Jovi will be the mentor!

According to a report coming in from Deadline, you are going to have a chance to see the rock icon serve as mentor for the final episode next month. He will help the remaining three artists at that time, and we are excited to see what they all bring to the table. Of course, they have a lot to do leading up to this!

Sure, winning the show and dramatically changing your career is a good incentive to stick around, but getting to work with Bon Jovi? That has to add to a little bit of the enthusiasm here, right?

Now, we do tend to think that moving forward, the competition is going to be pretty intense, mostly due to how varied the remaining contestants are. Abi Carter was one of the favorites from last night thanks to her “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” but was some of that also due to where she was placed in the lineup? We are still at the point in the show where it can be hard to figure some of that stuff out.

Ultimately, what American Idol really needs this season is an iconic performance that will get people talking beyond just some of the diehard fans of the show — that is a hard thing to do within this current era and yet, at the same time, we do think there is still a possibility here. We still want to live in a world where there can be performers from this show that go on to have a big-time extraordinary career.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on American Idol 22 right now

Who are you rooting for to win American Idol 22 out of the remaining contestants?

What do you think about Bon Jovi coming on? Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







