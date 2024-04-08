American Idol 22: Vanna White to have co-host cameo

American Idol 22 is going to be getting a greater influx of star power, and it is someone soon to spend tons of time with Ryan Seacrest.

Well, during tonight’s new episode of the singing competition, you are going to see his future Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White make a brief appearance. Speaking to Good Morning America (per Entertainment Weekly), here is what Seacrest had to say:

“A legend, a household name, a superstar named Vanna White is making a cameo on American Idol … She’s watched for years, and she’s going to cohost a little bit with me on the next Idol Monday.”

It doesn’t sound at the moment like White is going to be around for the entirety of the episode, but this will be a nice little nod to what you are going to be seeing at some point down the road. The plan is for Seacrest to make his full-time debut as a host when we get around to the fall, and we don’t anticipate that there is going to be some sort of crazy and/or startling transition from Pat Sajak over to him. After all, Wheel of Fortune has established formula that has existed for so many years, and we do have a really hard time thinking that this is going to change just because there’s a new co-host on board.

Why have this cameo happen?

Well, if you are the singing show here, there’s a logical reason to leap forward with it — it’s a great way in order to ensure that you generate some more buzz! This show is still popular, but it is not the juggernaut it once was. This is, of course, without even notice the positive impact it will have for Seacrest.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

