Monsieur Spade season 2 renewal: An April 2024 update

With us now at the end of April, where do things stand at present when it comes to a Monsieur Spade season 2 over at AMC?

At this point, we will say this: We’re eager to dive into the world of Sam Spade again. While the first season was a little polarizing insofar as the finale goes, it also certainly did leave open some loose threads. Is Theresa going to become a full-on protegee of Spade? Also, is there a chance that we’re going to find out more about the rather-mysterious Virginia, who turned up for the first time at the end of the season?

The unfortunate reality is that right now, nothing has been confirmed when it comes to a season 2 and yet, we do still have a certain measure of hope. The series was largely critically-acclaimed, and we do think more and more people are going to discover it over time. We also do think that this is the sort of show that AMC would love to embrace and keep around for a long period of time, since they do love franchises with established characters and capable leads.

At the end of the day, though, we should go ahead and note that the future for Monsieur Spade is actually not that different now as it was a month ago — it is really going to come down to story. If Tom Fontana and Scott Frank come up with another great idea, it seems like Clive Owen would be open to it. We’d like to say that at the end of April, we’re a little closer to getting somewhere here. Unfortunately, that is very-much far from certain. There have yet to be any interviews that indicate this is the case.

What do you most want to see moving into Monsieur Spade season 2 at AMC?

When do you think we are gong to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

