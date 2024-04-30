Young Sheldon series finale: Ian Armitage, Jim Parsons team up

While you wait for the Young Sheldon series finale to air on CBS next month, Jim Parsons is back playing adult Sheldon … briefly.

If you head over to the official TikTok account for the show, you can see a fun video where Iain Armitage (who plays the title character here) introduces a filter that shows you who you are going to be when you are older. Then, Parsons shows up! It is a relatively older version of Sheldon from the end of The Big Bang Theory, but that makes sense given that we’re also talking here about an older version of the character serving as the Young Sheldon narrator.

While we would argue that Jim isn’t playing the character in as sitcom-y a way as he did on the original show, that makes since given the tone for the prequel is a little bit different. We know that he will be turning up here alongside Mayim Bialik, and the two are going to be hopefully giving us an even better sense of where Sheldon and Amy end up. We imagine that it is a time where they have so much of what they’ve always wanted, including a finale. After all, they don’t have to worry about much about career success, given everything that we saw at the end of the Big Bang Theory finale.

We imagine that the series finale next month will have its moments of humor, but also emotion at the same time — there is a legitimate chance that we’re going to lose George Sr., and right at the time that we see Sheldon make the move away from Texas to California.

Sure, we know that there is a good chance that we’re going to be seeing some updates here and there on Sheldon during the upcoming spin-off, Georgie and Mandy will be the focus there and rightfully so.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Young Sheldon episode now

What do you most want to see moving into the Young Sheldon series finale?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







