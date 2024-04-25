Young Sheldon season 7 episode 10: Octavia Spencer guest stars

As we prepare to see Young Sheldon season 7 episode 10, consider how much there is to be excited about from all perspectives.

So, where do we start? Well, it is worth noting that this installment is going to be delivering something great when it comes to guest stars. After all, the great Octavia Spencer is going to guest star! This show has done a good job getting familiar faces over the years, and this one should be especially fun given that she is playing Meemaw’s probation officer. Given that we’re near the end of the run, we don’t imagine that this part is super-substantial. However, at the same time it’s going to be rather fun to see her while she is still around.

Want to get more news on what’s ahead in this installment? Then check out the full Young Sheldon season 7 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Community Service and the Key to a Happy Marriage” – Meemaw gets assigned a tough probation officer (Octavia Spencer), and Georgie takes marriage advice from his father-in-law, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, May 2 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

There are only a few episodes remaining in the series, and there’s both reasons to be excited and also afraid for what is set to be coming up next. The good news is that you will be seeing Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik appear in some capacity; however, the bad news is that we’re probably going to see George Sr. die, given we know where that lies within the timeline of the show.

