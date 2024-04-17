Young Sheldon series finale finishes filming, per Iain Armitage

While we wait for the Young Sheldon series finale to air on CBS next month, today we truly reached what is the end of an era. This week, production wrapped on the final episode.

To date, most details about the final episode remain unclear. Sure, Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are going to have cameos, and what they have to say in a flash-forward is well-worth curiosity. Beyond just that it seems as though George Sr. will die before the end of the season … but it remains to be seen if that will be in the finale or not.

In a post on Instagram, here is what star Iain Armitage had to say about saying goodbye to the show:

This is 8 yr old me getting ready to film the very first scene I did as Young Sheldon. [Melissa Peterman] recently asked what I would go back and tell my younger self. Maybe I wouldn’t tell him anything and I would just let life unfold as it does, but I think he’d be so surprised and happy to see where we are now. I sure am. I don’t think this kid could have anticipated what it would feel like to film our final scene all these years later. Thank you, amazing crew, past and present, and those who have been there the whole time. I love you all so much!

We technically know that Young Sheldon is not the end of the extended The Big Bang Theory universe. There is a spin-off ahead about Georgie and Mandy, and we suppose that it is possible that Armitage reprises his role at some point. (Sheldon will be away from his family, per the timeline — that does suggest that we won’t see a lot of him.) Meanwhile, there is some other Big Bang offshoot potentially in the works at Max, but it has been months since we’ve heard anything substantial about it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

