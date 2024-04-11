Young Sheldon season 7 episode 8 spoilers: Sheldon the lawyer?

As you prepare to see Young Sheldon season 7 episode 8 on CBS next week, do you want to learn more about what lies ahead?

Well, we are on the other side now of Mandy and Georgie’s wedding and with that, some other stories are going to rise to the surface. That includes some more challenges for Meemaw, ones that could require Sheldon taking on a rather unusual role: Attorney.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full Young Sheldon season 7 episode 8 synopsis below:

“An Ankle Monitor and a Big Plastic Crap House” – Sheldon studies to be Meemaw’s lawyer when she is put on house arrest, and the Coopers have a plumbing emergency, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 18 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We know that we’re getting into the home stretch here, but the real irony of this story is rather simple. Sheldon is someone who has a specific career path and this whole Meemaw storyline just feels like a diversion. How much of this episode will matter in general? That matters, largely because we’re at a point where we do tend to think every single one needs to have some sort of big swing.

Sure, a number of things are going to be set in stone … but there is still a little bit of wiggle room when it comes to a surprise here and here.

As for the plumbing emergency … yeah, there’s a part of us not interested at all. However, at the same time we are acutely aware of the fact that bathroom humor has long been a part of the Big Bang Theory world.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

