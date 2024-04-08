Young Sheldon series finale date set over at CBS

If you were wondering when we were going to say goodbye to Young Sheldon over at CBS, let’s just say we have more insight now!

Of course, this entire occasion is bittersweet. It is hard to watch the Big Bang Theory prequel head off into the sunset and yet, at the same time the show is going out on its own terms, with largely a story that was planned out here from the very start.

So what are we going to see here? Given that Georgie and Mandy’s wedding is happening this week, that’s something that is going to be taken care of far in advance. However, the question still remains about George’s death, a moment that we all know is coming at some point. It could be either in the final episode or the one proceeding it.

Either way, what we can tell you now is that the last two episodes are going to air back-to-back on Thursday, May 16, which should be a way to give the entire story proper closure. Also, if you are not aware, both Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are going to reprise their roles from the original show — while Jim has voiced Sheldon as a narrator throughout the prequel, it’s different to appear on-screen. This is him coming to the story from a more reflective place in his life. It’s going to be an emotional send-off — that much is certain.

Is this the end of the franchise?

Hardly. George and Mandy are going to have their own spin-off, which is actually going to be multi-camera and feel more like a traditional sitcom. Meanwhile, there is something within the greater Big Bang Theory universe in development at Max, but details on that are almost impossible to get.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

