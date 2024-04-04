Young Sheldon season 7 episode 7 spoilers: The big wedding!

As you get yourselves prepared to see Young Sheldon season 7 episode 7 on CBS, we hope you’re ready for the wedding of the series. Georgie and Mandy are about to tie the knot! We’ve been excited to get to this moment, even if we’re still worried about some pending divorce based on what we heard from Sheldon during The Big Bang Theory.

To get a few more details on what else is coming up here, go ahead and check out the full Young Sheldon season 7 episode 7 synopsis below:

“A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet” – Georgie and Mandy get married! Meanwhile, Meemaw’s gambling room gets raided, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 11 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do think that this is going to be one of those episodes that is going to have a lot of different twists and turns at the center of it, and isn’t that going to be a lot of what makes it fun? We do think that the ceremony itself will have some sentimental moments, but nothing within the world of TV weddings ever goes perfectly. It would be silly to think that this happens in this instance here.

If there is one more good thing to note

Well, let’s just go ahead and say this: The spin-off featuring Georgie and Mandy is on-track. Interestingly, it is going to be a multi-camera sitcom, which means a live audience and then also a format that feels a little more similar to what we saw with the classic comedy.

On the other side of this, Young Sheldon is of course going to feature some other big events — some good, but at the same time, there’s a chance some others are very bad.

