The Witcher season 4 premiere date: The best-case scenario

As you prepare to see The Witcher season 4 on Netflix, what is the best-case scenario here when it comes to a premiere date? Obviously, there is a lot to look forward to here! Really, it is a simple matter of when we’ll get to see it.

First and foremost, the bad news that we should note is quite simple: You won’t be seeing the show back for a pretty long time. Production for the latest batch of episodes just begun — at this point, we haven’t even seen a new official photo of Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt! (Hence, why we continue to use the image above of Henry Cavill.)

If we were to single out a specific date as the best-case scenario for when the show could return, it would probably be the early summer of 2025. Think June. This is around when we could reasonably expect to see the episodes wrapped and ready to go after an extensive post-production — or, at the very least the first half of them. There’s a good chance that the season will be split into two parts again!

While it may not influence the show’s season 4 premiere date much, we are curious if the recent season 5 / final season renewal means that we will be seeing a smaller break between the next two upcoming seasons. We do hope that there is a fitting end to the story and a lot of exciting action, but it will probably be a long time before we get a lot of further information on that. For now, it may be better to just enjoy what lies ahead in the immediate future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

