The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: The likely months

What are some of the most likely months that we could see The Gilded Age season 3 premiere over at HBO? Honestly, this is a hard thing to figure out! We are talking here about a show that has built up a rather outstanding fanbase over the past few years, but we’ve also come to expect long breaks. Just think, after all, about how much time there was between season 1 and season 2.

Also, remember this: Season 3 has not even started production as of yet! Odds are, we are still months away given how multiple cast members are currently working on other projects. This effectively negates any chance of diving back into this period piece later this year, and we also tend to think that early 2025 feels unlikely. There may not be time to get all of these stories properly edited!

One other factor that determines a premiere date here is simply where HBO wants to throw it on their schedule. They could make it a Sunday show like they did with season 2, or move it over to Mondays a la season 1.

Either way, we would say that there are three months to keep in mind for next year: April, May, and June. If it happens to premiere before The Last of Us season 2 or if it airs on Monday nights, Mondays are in play. Otherwise, a late spring / early summer start may make the most sense. That could potentially put it after The Last of Us, which is currently in production — though it also takes a long time to get the episodes together after the fact.

No matter what HBO decides, we’d be stunned if The Gilded Age is not back by next summer — then again, once filming is done they can place it wherever they want. The cast hardly has a say in any of this.

