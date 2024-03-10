The Gilded Age season 3 filming: When will it begin?

Now that a few months have passed since the end of The Gilded Age season 2, why not continue to take a look towards season 3? After all, there are so many different stories still to explore! We’ve got shifting dynamics, a potential new romance, and then also the slow evolution of New York high society during the Industrial Revolution.

The unfortunate reality when it comes to this show is that we’re going to be waiting a good while in order to see it. The third season is apparently not set to start filming until we get around to June or July, as there have been indications out there about locations in Rhode Island. This series takes several months to make, and that should not come as a shock when you consider the scale and/or the budget of most of what you end up seeing.

So why not start earlier than that? For starters, it may take some time to get all of the scripts together. Beyond that, you also have to remember that many cast members on this show have some other projects that they are working on, as well. One of the benefits of doing The Gilded Age is that you do still have an opportunity to do a lot of other things.

What is one of the other benefits? Well, that’s not a hard thing to figure out here: Getting to work with so many great cast members! Beyond just the enormous cast of regulars, it is easy to imagine that a few more are going to be announced leading into the next several months. Our feeling, at least for now, is that you will get a mixture of fictional characters mixed with some real-life people throughout history.

Related – Be sure to get some more information now on The Gilded Age, including when season 3 could premiere

What are you most excited to see moving into The Gilded Age season 3 when it eventually returns to HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







