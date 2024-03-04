The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: A March 2024 update

With us now into March 2024, is there anything more that we could learn regarding The Gilded Age season 3 on HBO?

We suppose that the first thing that we should really note here in regards to the show’s future is quite clear: We want to dive more into the world of these characters as soon as possible! Whether it be changes for Agnes and Ada or a potential new romance, the season 2 finale set the stage for a lot of fascinating developments that could be coming up within the relatively near future.

Unfortunately, this is where we do now have to come in to share a certain bit of the bad news: You are going to be waiting a good while to see more of what lies ahead. Why? Well, the answer to that is quite simple — even though the series has been renewed already for another season, we have yet to hear too much about production!

From our vantage point, one of the biggest issues that we could be continuing to see here is members of the cast having a lot of other things going on. Cynthia Nixon, for example, has a new season of And Just Like That coming up before too long. Meanwhile, Christine Baranski is working on the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers. One of the things that is probably a nice luxury for those who work on this show is that you can balance out your work here with a lot of other things; of course, for us as viewers the frustrating thing is that sometimes, this does lead to us having to wait for shockingly long periods of time to actually get a better sense of what’s happening.

There is not going to be much word on a season 3 premiere date for The Gilded Age this month — heck, we’d be thrilled if anything comes out at all this month! Our expectation, at least at present, is that new episodes will premiere in 2025.

