The Gilded Age season 3 spoilers: Agnes’ complicated future

It was recently confirmed that The Gilded Age is coming back for a season 3 at HBO, and of course there’s a lot to celebrate there. The season 2 finale absolutely set the stage for some fascinating stuff! Not only did we end up getting a chance to see a lot of shocking developments when it comes to the future of Larry and Marian, but also Ada coming into money. That twist itself is fascinating, but that’s without even getting into the ramifications when it comes to Agnes. How is she going to react long-term to this?

On the surface, it feels like we are due for a pretty incredible power shift here. After all, Ada now has control of the house and the servants like never before — is her sister going to be able to adjust? In speaking on this subject to TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer Sonja Warfield had to say:

“My long game is to completely undo Agnes … She’s kind of my favorite character to love and hate. And so I just want to see her just be unraveled in a way, but still maintain decorum and her witty retorts.”

Oh, and of course Christine Baranski will eat every moment she gets on this show up! We hope that in the break between seasons a lot of other viewers catch up on The Gilded Age — sure, the stakes are extremely low for a lot of the stories and it can be over-the-top, but it’s also tremendous fun! This is crazy period drama at its best, and it remains a really interesting portrait of a particular place in time.

Will it ever be the runaway hit that Julian Fellowes’ previous work was? Probably not but in the end, that’s okay. It doesn’t need to!

