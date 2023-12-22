The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date hopes after renewal

Now that The Gilded Age has been officially renewed for a season 3 on HBO, we have a chance to dive into the next order of business. By that, we mean of course when the series will be coming back on the air!

The first thing that you do have to remember is that with this network in particular, greatness takes time! We would not sit here and say that the third season will be locked into a 2024 release, especially since the second season arrived well over a year after the first.

Granted, a lot of this is going to come down to a few different factors, including how many episodes we get (we’re assuming eight), plus also when filming starts and what HBO wants out of its calendar. We do think that season 2 was held back slightly to ensure that the network had something to air amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, especially as they pushed True Detective: Night Country off the calendar for 2024.

For the time being, our hope is that at the very least, we have a chance to see Morgan Spector and the rest of the cast come early 2025. One other mystery is whether or not the show will air on Sunday nights again, as it was a Monday show for season 1 and the move may also have had something to do with the strikes.

No matter when we get it back…

Let’s just say that we are going to see another narrative filled with dramatic twists, opulence, and hopefully great characters. We know that this series already has an absolutely enormous cast but, at the same time, we tend to think that we’ll be meeting a few new faces at the same exact time.

