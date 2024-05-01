Chucky season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Syfy?

Following the season 3 finale tonight on Syfy, is there any chance at all of us getting a Chucky season 4? At the very least, this is an interesting idea to talk about!

After all, one of the things that we’ve learned about the cable network in particular over the years is that they do have a history of canceling shows, at times so much earlier than anyone would want. This is why we always do have a bit of trepidation about a finale for one of their shows.

Are there some things that Chucky in particular has going for it? Sure, with one of the simplest ones being that the streaming era does probably help Syfy shows more than three or four years ago. Peacock is a great outlet for viewing it, and we do think there is also some value in it coming from a huge franchise.

Given that tonight was billed as a “season finale” and not the end of the series, the biggest thing that we want is quite simple: Closure. Regardless of if it is season 4, season 5, or some other point down the road, a character this popular deserves to have some sort of twisted and super-fitting end. Cancellations are awful, especially when you know there is potential for more. Nothing may be official as of yet, but hopefully there are some plans that get finalized over the next few weeks. With that, we can simply be put out of our misery when it comes to waiting.

If the series does get renewed…

Our hope is that we would see another season moving into the summer of 2025. Because we aren’t in a spot at this point where there are a lot of industry strikes taking place (fingers crossed), there is no reason to think that we would be seeing some sort of lengthy process here to get from point A to point B beyond what is normal.

Do you want to see a Chucky season 4 over at Syfy?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







