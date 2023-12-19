The Gilded Age season 3: Morgan Spector on Gladys twist

While it still remains to be seen whether or not The Gilded Age season 3 is going to happen at HBO, there is certainly a lot left to explore! Think in terms of Ada coming into a vast inheritance, or a potential and long-awaited romance for Marian.

Of course, there is also another coupling that could lead to a lot of people having a massive pit in their stomach. By that, we are talking about Taissa Farmiga’s character of Gladys basically being offered up for marriage to the Duke by her own mother Bertha. We know that this character is as much of a social climber as anyone in this world — she spent most of the second season desperate to get a pat in the back over the opera! It is certainly in her character to do something like this, largely under the belief that making a move like this, shocking as it may be, would actually help the family in some form.

So what does Morgan Spector have to say about this twist? Well, in a new chat with Variety, he makes some of his thoughts on the matter quite clear:

I just find it very disturbing, because I think in the next season, we’re going to go to war basically over this. I guess I’m hoping that Gladys actually likes the duke.

Ultimately, the idea of this arrangement is both archaic and shocking, but it is also something that we have to cite as a big part of what makes this show what it is. We do think season 3 will evolve past the opera and through that, a number of relationships could start to be front and center more than ever before.

