The Gilded Age season 3: EP on Ada’s inheritance

While we have to wait and see if HBO is going to give The Gilded Age season 3 a green light, there are absolutely some interesting stories that could be told!

What’s one of the big ones? Well, let’s just put that in fairly simple terms right now: The idea of Ada having a sudden inheritance thanks to her late husband Luke. As it turns out, he was attached to enormous wealth that she never knew about and because of that, she can now save her home and all the servants. Interestingly, she also now has power at home in a way that she never had before with Agnes. She can make the decisions, and this could lead to a really different dynamic moving forward — provided we get more.

In speaking further about some of these story possibilities to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what writer and executive producer Sonja Warfield had to say:

Here’s the thing, fighting with a sibling is so different than fighting with somebody else. You can go in and you can go deep and you can go back. It’s so charged and it’s so conflict ridden. At the same time, you can be at each other’s throats and then the next minute, you can hug it out. What I love is that Ada didn’t just get a lot of money. She was really empowered to be independent with Luke in that relationship. So the power dynamics, it’ll be fun to watch what happens.

We certainly tend to think that there are a LOT of interesting stories that could be told, and Warfield and Julian Fellowes most likely have a ton of ideas jotted down already. Season 2 wrapped some time ago and since that point, many people behind the scenes have most likely been chomping at the bit.

