The Gilded Age season 2 finale: More on Larry, Marian kiss

Following the season 2 finale of The Gilded Age on HBO, how can we not talk about that Larry – Marian kiss!

For a long time watching this show, absolutely it has been something we have wanted to see. However, it wasn’t possible for a good while thanks to her relationship with Dashiell. Luckily, that ended in the finale and right before Marian went inside to speak with Ada and Agnes at the end of the episode, she and Larry locked lips!

It goes without saying, but this could be a game-changer for the future of these characters — provided that we get more of the series down the road. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but you should know that this potential coupling has long been a part of the plan. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Julian Fellowes had to say:

“I think it was always in the background … Certainly when the actors were cast, they were cast as a couple who looked compatible on screen if we got there. You can never be too definite, because sometimes performances don’t happen, or things occur, or ideas come in and your original plan isn’t what’s adhered to. But in that instance, I think we always knew they were headed for each other.”

One other twist we’re curious to see explored moving forward is, of course, how Ada’s sudden inheritance suddenly changes things — if it actually does at all. Personally, we do think the power shift between her and Agnes is going to prove really interesting, and the same could be said for exploring a Marian and Larry relationship.

We would love to sit here and say that another season is assured, but we are acutely aware of the fact that we live in an era of TV where things are getting canceled left and right. We would be utterly foolish to sit here and think that any renewal is locked in.

Related – Is The Gilded Age season 3 going to happen over at HBO?

What did you think about the big kiss on The Gilded Age season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







