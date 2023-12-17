The Gilded Age season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?

Following the season 2 finale tonight on HBO, can we go ahead and hope for The Gilded Age season 3 to happen at HBO? Or, are we at the end of the road here?

Going into the finale, the first thing that we should really say here is quite simple: Absolutely we want more of the series! There are so few well-crafted period dramas like this that cover so much ground and such a wide array of storylines. You have drama, history, romance, and so much more. You also know that with a Julian Fellowes show you are also going to get a certain degree of consistency.

So why hasn’t HBO renewed the series yet? Well, the first thing that we really should note here is that The Gilded Age is not an altogether cheap show to make. It has an enormous cast and beyond just that, these costumes cost a good bit of money to put together. Then, you’re adding to that all the locations. Sure, it may not have the same amount of special effects as some other shows and that may lower the price a little bit … but it makes up for it in other ways.

What we tend to think that parent company Warner Bros. Discovery will do here is quite simple. They are going to look at the viewer count over the next few weeks, both in terms of live numbers and total streams over on Max. Then, they will render a verdict. For now, let’s just say that we would not be super-shocked that it finds another home even if it is canceled. Given that Universal Television is a lead studio behind the scenes here, Peacock would make a suitable home.

Granted, there’s no need to even speculate too much about this at the moment. For now, let’s just keep hoping that HBO picks it up for more.

