The Gilded Age season 3: Morgan Spector on possible renewal

As we prepare for The Gilded Age season 2 finale tomorrow night, it makes sense to want more news on a season 3. Are we going to have one? HBO hasn’t announced one way or another, but there are still some reasons for hope when you think about a few factors here. Think in terms of performance, for starters, but also the sort of storytelling we’re getting here having a relatively timeless appeal. It is easy to imagine people watching this in the weeks and months ahead; the show feels somewhat atypical for a lot of HBO programs and yet, it still works.

So based on where things stand right now? Well, in a new chat with Variety, star Morgan Spector made it clear that everyone remains in a holding pattern:

“I wish I knew whether we were going to have one or not … We won’t find out, I think, until they’re going to air everything and then make a decision based on all of our metrics and whatnot.”

If there is any reason at all to be worried here, we tend to think that it is due to cost, otherwise known as the same thing that causes a ton of shows out there to end these days. This is a show with an incredibly large cast and because of that, you have a hefty price tag — especially with the costumes thrown in there on top of everything else.

Hopefully, we do at least learn about the future by the spring; if nothing else, it would be nice to have a third season by early 2025, at the latest. (That year is going to be huge for HBO, as they will also have new seasons of The Last of Us, Euphoria, and The White Lotus.)

