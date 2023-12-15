The Gilded Age season 2 episode 8 (finale) run time revealed

As we prepare to see The Gilded Age season 2 episode 8 on HBO, it is fair to expect all sorts of big events across the board. We’ve already seen a tragic death, plus another character finding themselves in a sudden state of financial ruin.

Now that we’ve said all of that, is there a chance that the network is going to give the show extra time to make that happen? Knowing what we do about this network, they will often give a series however much they think that they need in order to ensure that a proper story is told.

Apparently, though, HBO is not going to need to do something special for the final episode. Per the official schedule, this episode of The Gilded Age titled “In Terms of Winning and Losing” is going to run for a full hour and that’s it. The synopsis below, if you have not seen that already, gives you a much better sense of what you can see:

While the staff question their future in the van Rhijn household, Jack receives welcome news about his patent. After scoring a victory for the local schools, Peggy considers her future at the NY Globe. Later, Marian confesses her true feelings to Dashiell – and Bertha and Mrs. Astor make their final moves in the opera war.

One of the reasons we’re not surprised by the typical hour-long run time for the show is that Julian Fellowes as an executive producer tends to be pretty economical with his scripts. He has long figured out a great way to tell a lot of story in a short period of time, so why would we think we are going to be getting anything different here? We’re not…

