The Gilded Age season 2 spoilers: Show EP talks Luke’s death

There were emotional moments aplenty at the end of The Gilded Age season 2, but what’s the biggest one? Well, it has to be the death of Luke … right? We had just seen Ada find a measure of happiness and yet, shortly after the wedding, she lost him. So many of us assumed that there could be a twist with Robert Sean Leonard’s character, but that? We’re still reeling from it in so many ways.

So what went into this decision? Well, speaking to TV Insider, executive producer Julian Fellowes notes that there is something that Ada can still take away from what happened:

“I’ve known people who have married and then been widowed very quickly. And what I think is very important is that although it’s tragic, it’s terrible and awful, it doesn’t take away what the marriage gave them … If they’ve never had anyone in love with them — and I always rather feel Ada hasn’t ever had anyone in love with her — and now she has, however old she lives as a widow, they can never change that. She has had a man in love with her ask her to marry him.”

We do hope that there is something that Cynthia Nixon’s character is able to take away from all of this moving forward, even if it is a tough road. We’re sure that she will have some sort of key part in the season 2 finale this weekend and beyond that, we are still waiting to see if a season 3 comes to pass. While we want to remain hopeful, at the same time nothing is guaranteed. Also, HBO’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has canceled a number of shows as of late.

(Hopefully, we will get a firm decision on this before too long…)

