Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story season 2: EP speaks out

Is there any chance at all that a Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story season 2 could arrive down the road at Netflix? Certainly, the first season was successful, and we do also think that the demand for more of this universe is always going to be there.

However, demand does not always equal a need to make more of any given show, which is precisely where things stand at present. The first season was billed as a limited series, and from the start it was clear that there was meant to be a beginning, middle, and end to that story. However, we’ve also been around the block with a lot of these shows long enough to know that anything can be possible, and that may be the case here, depending on how Shonda Rhimes feels.

So how is the executive producer considering the idea at present? Well, she tells Variety that she does think there is a certain amount of potential in telling more of this story. However, it also does not feel like a necessity by any means:

“I don’t want to tell a story that doesn’t need to be told … I don’t want to make a second season of Queen Charlotte, and you’re going to be, like, ‘Well, that was not that great.’”

This certainly makes sense, and we also think that there is plenty of room for a number of other spin-offs beyond the main show about other characters. This is the sort of thing that can be taken into consideration for a while. After all, we hardly think that Netflix is going to be moving beyond the Bridgerton world anytime soon! The show is set to premiere season 3 next month and beyond that, a season 4 has already been greenlit and should start filming at some point later this year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

