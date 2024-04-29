Fallout season 2 renewal explained through massive viewership

Just in case you are wondering why Fallout got a season 2 renewal as early as it did, let’s just say we’ve got some evidence. We knew obviously that the video-game adaptation was a hit, but it may actually be one of the biggest smashes in the entire history of Prime Video!

According to a new report from Deadline, the first season managed to reach an incredible 65 million viewers through the first sixteen days. This makes it the second-most-watched title ever on the platform in that amount of time, behind only Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which of course had the backing of it being one of the biggest fantasy franchises of all time. We would argue that Fallout has actually been better received for the most part, and it may be able to retain viewers better long-term. We will have to wait and see more on that.

One other thing that is notable here. According to the aforementioned publication, the first season actually is the most-watched title ever on the Amazon platform through 16 days within adults 18-34, a pretty significant demographic.

Is a season 3 also coming?

If the show is about to keep up this performance, that feels inevitable — and the same goes for possible spin-offs! We do think the best comparable that Fallout has at the streamer is The Boys, given that they each come from established source material and have dedicated legions of fans. If the Ella Purnell series can replicate the success of what we’ve seen from Homelander and company, it could easily be around for an incredibly long period of time.

Moving forward, the most difficult thing with this show is simply going to be waiting to see more arrive, given that this is a pretty darn difficult series to make at the end of the day.

