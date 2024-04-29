Dancing with the Stars 33: Is Jason Kelce out of the running?

ABC has yet to confirm anything regarding the cast for Dancing with the Stars season 33; yet, Jason Kelce has sat atop many wishlists.

Why? Well, it starts with the fact that NFL stars are super-popular within the ballroom competition, and he has all the makings of one that would do extremely well. He is beloved among Philadelphia Eagles fans, and typically the athletes that do the best are the ones who have a passionate following from one team. Meanwhile, he also has a huge personality and a popular podcast. That’s before we even get to the Taylor Swift connections.

Well, today may be the final nail in the coffin for those who wanted to see this gig happen. According to the Athletic, Kelce will be a part of the Monday Night Football pre-game show for ESPN this coming season. This would mean that if DWTS continues to air on Tuesdays, he would have to travel from a studio show back to the ballroom every week, balance out dance rehearsals, and continue to do a podcast with his famous brother Travis. It’s hard to see how that could work. There’s a tiny chance just because ESPN and ABC both fall under the Disney umbrella, but it already seems like he’ll be far too busy to take on the gig.

With that being said, let’s go ahead and say this: If Jason does somehow still end up on the show, he’d be an almost instant finalist even if he is a subpar dancer. It would really come down to how badly he wants to take part.

Will he be asked to take part?

100%. Heck, he may have been asked already and nobody knows! He is exactly who producers are looking for in a recently-retired athlete who is incredibly popular and outspoken. No doubt, he’d be fun on the show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

