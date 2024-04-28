Dancing with the Stars season 33: The Caitlin Clark ‘rumor’

We are probably five months away from the latest Dancing with the Stars season premiering and yet, there are already casting rumors out there. Of course, there are two different types of rumors with this show — ones to consider on some level, and others to roll your eyes over. This one qualifies more for the latter than the former.

After all, we are talking about a rumor from the Daily Mail suggesting that Iowa basketball legend turned WNBA star Caitlin Clark was asked to be on the next season, but that she “respectfully declined.”

Is there a chance that the producers asked? Sure, but they may also ask people like Tom Brady and Olivia Rodrigo, knowing that they will say no. It just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense that someone at the top of their profession would take multiple months away to do a ballroom competition. Clark was just drafted and beyond just that, the WNBA Playoffs run through the Dancing with the Stars season. If the Indiana Fever made the postseason, there’s no way Caitlin could do both even if she tried!

If DWTS really does want a representative from women’s basketball, there is a different direction that they could look: Candace Parker. the two-time MVP just retired this weekend, and she could be looking for a way to kick-start her next chapter. She’s getting more and more into broadcasting, but why not add dance to her portfolio?

We’re sure that producers do actively discuss casting possibilities several months before an announcement, but we wouldn’t start to take any rumors seriously until we get around to September. At that point, you can have conversations that are a little bit more serious in nature. Odds are, you will probably be 2-3 athletes in the mix alongside actors, reality stars, and people in the headlines.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

