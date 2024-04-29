Sugar season 1 episode 6 preview: ‘Go Home’ run time

In just a handful of days, you are going to have a chance to see Sugar season 1 episode 6 over on Apple TV+ — how important is it?

Well, for starters, “Go Home” could be kicking off the home stretch that brings us into the finale, and there is something exciting that goes along with that. There is so much ground that needs to be covered over the weeks ahead! There is the mystery surrounding Olivia for starters but beyond just that, whatever secret Colin Farrell’s character is hiding. He may want to tell the truth, but that doesn’t mean that he actually will. There are things that could be holding him back for a number of reasons.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUGAR videos!

So does this need for answers mean that a much longer story is coming? Not necessarily, as it appears as though “Go Home” is going to last for just 33 minutes. That may not be a lot of time and yet, simultaneously this show has prove capable of giving you a lot in a pretty short period of time. Why would we think something different is going to happen now?

If you haven’t seen the Sugar season 1 episode 6 synopsis below, it serves as a better means of setting the stage:

Sugar thinks he’s made a break in the case. When a double cross forces him to do the unthinkable, he turns to Melanie and Henry for help.

Hopefully, this episode delivers the goods and helps to give us some answers — even if we don’t get all of them. Also, is it too much to ask for news on a season 2? Even if the Olivia case is tied up this season, we certainly think that Sugar has done enough to make us eager to keep watching for quite some time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Sugar, including the fate of Davy

What are you most excited to see moving into Sugar season 1 episode 6 over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







