Wednesday season 2: The lead-up to the start of filming

Are you ready to see Wednesday season 2 premiere on Netflix? We know that we are, and there is a lot to be excited for!

With that in mind, let’s run through some of what we’ve heard over the past few weeks. The Jenna Ortega show has already cast a couple of big names for the next batch of episodes in Westworld alum Thandiwe Newton as well as Boardwalk Empire star Steve Buscemi. We tend to imagine that more announcements are forthcoming, largely because this is the sort of who that a lot of people would theoretically want to be a part of.

Oh, and did we mention that production may be kicking off tomorrow? April 30 is the date that we’ve heard tossed around, with Ireland serving as the central hub for the series. (We’ve also heard London discussed as a possible location.) All of this is radically different from Romania, where the first season of the hit show was shot. Production is going to last for around the next six months, with the plan being to wrap it up at some point in November. We expect a lot of action across season 2, with of course a few dark twists thrown in. That is something that Oretga herself is eager to deliver moving into the next chapter of the story.

It is too early to note a possible premiere date — the only thing we can say here is that Netflix will probably issue some sort of Wednesday announcement shortly after the start of filming. They recognize more than anyone how important the show is for them. While we’re sure that they recognized its hit potential far in advance, it’s hard to imagine that they thought it would be the phenomenon it has proven to be over a relatively short period of time.

