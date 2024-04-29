All American season 6 episode 6 spoilers: Back to the cabin

Just in case you needed a reminder that All American season 6 episode 6 is going to be emotional, here it is: The cabin is coming back.

Many longtime fans are already aware that when the cabin is visited, some pretty major stuff goes down — and it is crazy to think something different is about to happen now. What makes things even worse this time around is that there isn’t internet and with that, there are not a lot of distractions. They have to focus on each other, and that means trying to figure some things out.

Want to get a little more info? Then go ahead and check out the full All American season 6 episode 6 synopsis below:

After a spontaneous trip to the cabin leaves the Vortex without internet, they decide to spend their time helping Spencer (Daniel Ezra) with his latest case studies on relationships. In the process, Spencer and Olivia (Samantha Logan) are forced to deal with their growing issues head-on, while Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) makes an unexpected discovery about Layla (Greta Onieogou). Finally, Laura (Monet Mazur) reveals some difficult news to Coop (Bre-Z) about Patience’s (Chelsea Tavares) case against Miko (#606). The episode was directed by Charles Lee Wilson and written by Carrie Gutenberg. Original airdate 5/6/2024.

Given that this season is only 15 episodes long after that two-episode extension, it does mean that there are a lot of issues that will need to be resolved and sooner rather than later. For Spencer and Olivia in particular, we personally don’t want them to be dealing with some issues for the rest of the series. Why not try to evolve things? There are already so many uncertainties in life, so their own status does not necessarily have to be on the list.

Related – Is All American going to have some major changes in the event that it comes back?

What do you most want to see moving into All American season 6 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







