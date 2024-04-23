All American season 7: Would it be an entirely new show?

Yesterday, we reported that the season 6 episode count for All American was upped to fifteen — now, we have a better sense of why.

According to a report from Deadline, the hit CW show could end up being renewed for a season 7 but if that happens, so much of it could change radically. The publication notes that with Spencer getting closer to the NFL Draft, there is a path for his story arc concluding this season. If the show were to come back, it would likely feature a number of new cast members, a way to both refresh the show creatively and also cut costs. (Longtime actors often are more expensive as the years go by.)

All American would be hardly the first show to try something like this. Consider what we saw in some of the latter seasons of Glee, or the ill-fated final season of Scrubs. Sure, you see some familiar characters here and there, but their screentime is often reduced. To some extent, you are even getting this with Grey’s Anatomy. More often than not, these efforts are a fraction as entertaining as what we saw in the first place. Personally, we’d just prefer another spin-off to rebooting much of All American and then acting as though it is the same show.

Odds are, we are going to be waiting for a few weeks at least to figure out exactly what the future holds for this show, especially since The CW is shifting away from more of its traditional TV scheduling roots. It is relying more and more on co-productions and with that, we don’t want to make any assumptions as to what it is going to do or how it will announce big reveals.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding All American, including what else could be coming

Do you think that an All American season 7 should exist, given that it would be largely a new show?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







