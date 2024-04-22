All American season 6 episode 5 spoilers: A look at ‘Trust Issues’

Next week on The CW, you will have a chance to check out All American season 6 episode 5. So what more can we say about it at this point?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start things off here with the fact that “Trust Issues” is the title, and that is the sort of thing that could immediately make you worry. Spencer, meanwhile, has a couple of different challenges he’s facing at this point in his college career — he knows that he has to look a little bit forward to the future but, at the same time, he is also still looking back. There are a couple of things that he is trying to balance, and this is not an easy thing for him to figure out!

To get a few more updates on what lies ahead, check out the full All American season 6 episode 5 synopsis below:

After having some issues with a new game strategy on the field, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) diverts his attention to helping a South Crenshaw High player, who has been struggling with his own issues. A surprise visit by Olivia’s (Samantha Logan) BFF Ashley causes some tension between Olivia and Spencer. Elsewhere, Laura (Monet Mazur) guest lectures Coop’s (Bre-Z) law class, and Layla (Greta Onieogou) helps Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) find a new roommate at the beach house (#605). The episode was directed by Kelli Williams and written by Micah Cyrus. Original airdate 4/29/2024.

Given that there are only thirteen episodes in this season, we do think that we’re going to be getting to some huge milestones before too long. Be prepared for tensions to come to a boil, and for there to be some surprising and chaotic elements entering the mix. We just hope that you’re ready for whatever is going to be coming around the bend…

What are you most excited to see moving into All American season 6 episode 5 over on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







