NCIS: Hawaii cancellation: More reactions & campaigns

Just over 48 hours ago, CBS made the shocking decision to cancel NCIS: Hawaii after three seasons on the air. If the network thought announcing the news late Friday would cause it to be buried in the news cycle, they thought wrong. Instead, it has been the biggest headline from the TV universe all weekend, and reactions continue to pour in.

Vanessa Lachey, for example, followed up her statement about being “blindsided” by saying, in a new Instagram Story, that “the decision was bigger than a TV show.” This may be a reference to many things, from a passionate fanbase to the fact that the series championed diversity and also LGBTQ+ inclusion. Lachey played the first female lead across the entire franchise, and we know that characters like Tennant, Lucy, and Whistler inspired a lot of people out there. As Tori Anderson put it on Twitter at the start of the weekend, the move was a “huge loss for representation.”

So as #SaveNCISHawaii campaigns surge across social media, is there something more that can be done to save the show? From our experience, the biggest thing that cans can do is keep getting the word out and watch the remaining episodes. We know that it may be frustrating to watch a network that just canceled the show, but television is regrettably a business and good numbers are the sort of thing that any network or streaming will look at.

Jason Antoon recently offered up a realistic outlook for whether or not the show could land elsewhere:

I mean possibly…doubtful but you never know. It has happened.

The most likely scenario from our point of view remains that either CBS reverses their decision (like they did with SWAT) or moves it to Paramount+. Keep fighting, and we will see what the next few weeks bring.

One thing that is absolutely clear from the weekend? Fans are not going anyway anytime soon.

Related – Why was NCIS: Hawaii canceled in the first place?

Are you still hoping for something more from NCIS: Hawaii after the cancellation?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







