Young Sheldon season 7 episode 11, 12 airing back-to-back

For those out there unaware, there is going to be a ton of Young Sheldon season 7 coming your way over the next few weeks! There is a new episode on CBS this Thursday and come May 9, we’ll be seeing everything taken up yet another notch. There are two episodes airing back-to-back then! This is then setting up the one-hour finale event on May 16, which concludes the prequel and sets the stage for the spin-off featuring Georgie and Mandy.

So how do we get to the finale? Well, based on the synopses for the May 9 episodes, we won’t be at the time of George Sr.’s death as of yet. Instead, Sheldon Cooper will be preparing to move to California, which is where he spends the bulk of his life and is also the setting for The Big Bang Theory. Just take a look at the synopses below right now:

Season 7 episode 11, “A Little Snip and Teaching Old Dogs” – George Sr. is worried that Mary wants another baby and gets a vasectomy behind her back. Meanwhile, Drs. Linkletter and Sturgis go to Sheldon for science tutoring, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, May 9 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 7 episode 12, “A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture” – George Sr. gets an exciting job offer, and Sheldon prepares for his move to California, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, May 9 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As we prepare for the finale it makes a ton of sense to be feeling a whole host of emotions, whether it be excitement, fear, dread, and all of the above. In the end, emotional may be the biggest word, given that we’ve had Sheldon as a part of our lives for more than a decade and a half.

Related – Learn more about the next Young Sheldon episode airing on Thursday

What do you think we will learn on Young Sheldon season 7 episode 11 and 12?

How do you imagine they will set up the finale? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







