NCIS season 21 episode 9: Wilmer Valderrama on ‘Prime Cut’

Tomorrow night you are going to have a chance to see NCIS season 21 episode 9 arrive on CBS — so, what’s ahead in “Prime Cut”? Well, for starters plenty of action … but also a significant change in setting at the same time.

For those who are unaware, the case at the heart of the story is going to bring some of the agents out to Texas, where you will see some do their best to adapt to the cowboy life. That includes Torres, who is seen on horseback in some of the photos for this episode.

As it turns out, this episode is a little more special for Wilmer Valderrama than you would initially assume. Why? Well, as it turns out, it has a significant connection to his past growing up. Here is what he had to say about it in a post on Instagram:

Not sure if you knew how much I love horses! I grew up with horses in Venezuela.

This may also explain further the affection that the actor has for Zorro, and we know that there is that project he has in development over at Disney about the character. (It has been a while since we’ve heard anything about it.)

What the horses ultimately will do in this episode is give us a different vibe and feel to the case — the team are fish out of water! How will they adapt? This is the last installment before the finale, so we do really hope that it stands out from the pack at the end of the day. We’ve yet to see or hear anything, though, that suggests that this will be connected to episode ten in a significant manner.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS now, including the latest on the Tony – Ziva spin-off

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 21 episode 9?

Are you excited to see a change in setting for the show? Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







