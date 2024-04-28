Reacher season 4: Is an early renewal coming?

Are you hoping that we get some sort of early news about a Reacher season 4 over at Prime Video? If so, you are very much far from alone! The first two seasons were enormous hits, and we absolutely tend to think that the third could be the same.

What’s happening behind the scenes right now is pretty clear: Filming for the upcoming batch of episodes! The hope is that it will be wrapped soon, and that this will set the stage for a late 2024 / early 2025 start.

With all of this in mind, let’s just say this: Don’t be altogether shocked in the event we get a season 4 renewal before season 3 premieres. If there’s not one publicly, there’s still a chance some news happens privately and scripts are written far in advance.

Why? Well, for starters, it makes it so much easier for everyone to schedule production dates, and also for there to be a smaller wait between seasons. That matters a great deal to a streamer like Amazon. We also tend to think that it makes it easier for someone like Alan Ritchson, who is balancing a lot of projects all at once.

Now, here’s a reminder that the actor has already said that he wants to keep playing the character for as long as possible, as he has so much gratitude for the part radically changing his career. We certainly know that there are also plenty of stories from the source material that can still be adapted as well. There is no real shortage of anything right now, so we are really just waiting to see how long Prime Video wants to keep all this going.

