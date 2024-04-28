CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 8 spoilers: ‘The Artist Is Present’

Next week on CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 8, you are going to inch a little bit closer to the finale — and, unfortunately, the end of the series. This is still a hard pill to swallow, even if at the same time, we’re grateful that this revival existed at all. After all, who knew that we would have a chance to revisit some classic characters from the OG show? This could be the end of an entire franchise that goes back for so many years and also has multiple spin-offs under its belt.

We know that it may be wrong to think too far into the future at this point — however, at the same time it’s hard to help it! We want the show to end in the best way possible, and with a few moments that will make you nostalgic for the earlier years.

Below, you can check out the full CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 8 synopsis with other information as to what lies ahead:

“The Artist Is Present” – The CSI team investigates when a plastinated nervous system is found hanging above a local car dealership. Also, Chavez and Max search for a missing source in their ongoing investigation of the robotics factory, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Sunday, May 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Based on what we’re reading here, we don’t necessarily think that there are going to be too many game-changers within this episode. Some of those may end up being saved for a little bit later down the road. Our hope, at least, is that there are a few more reveals ahead that you don’t see coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

