NCIS: Hawaii: Vanessa Lachey ‘blindsided’ by cancellation

Just in case you needed a reminder that TV stars are often left in the dark about the future of their shows, we have it thanks to Vanessa Lachey.

Late yesterday, CBS decided to do the traditional / frustrating Friday news dump in canceling NCIS: Hawaii. The timing of the cancellation was intentional, as it meant that they could take off for the weekend without this dominating the news cycle. This is one of the reasons why a lot of cancellations are announced on Fridays this time of the year.

We wrote yesterday about some of the initial reactions to the cancellation and overnight, we heard from Lachey, who stars as Jane Tennant — the first female Special Agent in Charge in the franchise. In a post on her Instagram Stories, she noted that she is “gutted” and “blindsided” by the news the show is over, which makes the whole situation in our mind even worse. How do you leave the face of the show in the dark?

Obviously, television is a business and corporations can make whatever decision that they want; however, what companies like CBS sometimes forget is that investing in your fans is just as important as investing in any technology or production company. They are the ones who keep your lights on! The risk you take in canceling a show without a proper ending is that it siphons away trust. Fifteen or twenty years ago, you could get away with this more — this was when a handful of networks monopolized the industry and consumers had fewer options. Now, there are countless other places they can go to watch content! Losing the support of your audience is a far riskier thing to do. Even if you wanted to end a show like NCIS: Hawaii sooner rather than later, why not at least give viewers a proper series finale and an ending that makes sense?

Granted, we recognize that season 3 has yet to conclude and there could be a suitable end — we just doubt it, given that nobody seemed to know this was coming. There is even a chance that the season ends with a number of things left unresolved.

