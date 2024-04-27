Is Jay Harrington leaving SWAT? Deacon’s last day

Is Jay Harrington leaving SWAT following the events of this week’s new episode? After all, Deacon had his last day — what does that mean?

Well, for starters, let’s just say that we’d understand if Hondo was feeling some type of way about things at present. After all, not only did Deacon leave, but he also didn’t take much time to say goodbye to anyone! He wanted his last day with 20 Squad to be relatively quiet and noneventful. Fanfare is not something that he intrigued by and because of that, we’re left with all the more uncertainty moving forward.

Given that the CBS show just lost both Kenny Johnson and Alex Russell, is losing another potential regular tenable right now?

Well, here is the good news: There is no indication right now that Harrington is gone for good. After all, the synopsis for the May 10 episode suggests he is still around:

“Allegiance” – When a crew of violent eco-terrorists abducts the teenage son of an energy company executive, SWAT must untangle the kidnappers’ twisted motives before carrying out a high-stakes rescue mission. Meanwhile, Hondo’s involvement in a shooting draws outrage from the very community he’s dedicated his career to protecting. And, as Deacon is called on to help with the escalating crisis, he’s forced to confront nagging doubts about his retirement, on S.W.A.T., Friday, May 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for whether or not Jay could be back for an upcoming season 8, there will be more chances to hear about that after the finale. For now, just know that the character is not gone for good.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next SWAT episode now

Do you think that Jay Harrington could be leaving SWAT following this week’s new episode?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







