SWAT season 7 episode 11 spoilers: Tan’s one-man mission

Next week on SWAT season 7 episode 11, it certainly seems as though there is one character who will be front and center here in Tan. That has been a strength of a lot of the season so far, as it has allowed some of the supporting cast moments to shine.

Hopefully here, we are not looking at a situation where it is implied that an exit is imminent — after all, we’ve seen that with a number of other characters already as of late!

To get a few more details all about what lies ahead here, all you have to do is check out the full SWAT season 7 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Whispers” – Tan finds himself on a one-man mission to save his new love interest and her journalist co-workers when mercenaries take over a black-tie correspondents’ dinner. After the group escapes, it’s up to SWAT to track down the well-trained gunmen before anyone else is killed. Meanwhile, Hondo and Nichelle return home to find their house trashed, placing them at odds when it’s revealed that Nichelle has a secret. And when Hicks, Mumford and Buck take a trip down memory lane, it threatens to end their decades-long friendships, on S.W.A.T., Friday, May 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

There are only three episodes to go moving forward this season, and we imagine that all of them are going to have important moments. After all, it was originally planned to be the final season and up until a matter of weeks ago, it still was! Now, we are just curious as to what sort of tease the end of the season will happen for the story to come…

Related – Get some other news when it comes to the SWAT season 7 finale now

What do you most want to see moving into SWAT season 7 episode 11?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







