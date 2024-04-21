SWAT season 7 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Hondo’s self-doubt?

Once upon a time, it appeared as though SWAT season 7 episode 13 was going to be the end of the series. However, that is no longer the case! We are now preparing now for the season finale, but it is one that will still feel high-stakes and important in its own right.

So what is at the center of it? Well, of course a big part of it will be around Hondo, especially as he has to wrap his head around the idea of change. So much of 20-Squad is different from what it once was, and he will be wondering whether or not he is still the right man for the job. Given that this is a show defined in so many ways by action and also strength, there’s something rather nice about exploring vulnerability at this point.

Now, we know that even though this was written as a possible series-ender, there will be at least some sort of setup for a season 8 — we just can’t say what that is right now. Just go ahead and check out the full SWAT season 7 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Twenty Squad” – SWAT faces their deadliest adversary yet when a violent cell of extremists looks to extract vengeance by blowing up half of Los Angeles, potentially killing thousands. Still reeling from the anger and outrage directed at him by his own community, Hondo questions if he still has what it takes to lead 20-Squad, adding to the fear that he won’t be able to pull the team together in time to save the city, on the seventh season finale of the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Friday, May 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

