SWAT season 7 finale spoilers: Shemar Moore on art imitating life

The SWAT season 7 finale is coming to CBS next month, and it feels already like there’s a unique feel to it. Consider the situation! This is a show that was once upon a time canceled and yet, it has found a way to magically come back to life thanks to a season 8 renewal.

With this, what was once designed as a potential series finale is now no longer going to be the case. It is our understanding that the finale left something open in case the series was renewed, so you don’t have to worry about all loose ends being tied up.

Interestingly enough, though, this whole episode has an art-imitating-life feel, at least according to star Shemar Moore. Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, the actor describes how Hondo has to spend a lot of time questioning his future in the finale, just like the actor and executive producer was during production:

“[There was a lot of] Shemar—me—wondering, do I need to start thinking about my next chapter? That’s where I was up until [12] days ago. What’s next? I have a bunch of ideas, but it’s not like I got a job waiting for me when this is over. Hondo is struggling to keep the team together, Shemar fighting to keep the show together, so it was all kind of one and the same.”

It does at least feel like a potential eighth season is going to look and feel rather different from what we saw in season 7, with a lot of that being tied to the exits of Luca and Street this spring. There may be new cast members, and of course this means quite an adjustment is ahead.

