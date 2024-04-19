SWAT season 7 episode 10 spoilers: A look at the ‘SNAFU’ ahead

As we get prepared to see SWAT season 7 episode 10 on CBS next week, you will have a chance to dive into a story titled “SNAFU.” So, what sort of stories stand out here from the pack?

Well, for starters, let’s just say that the latest case for Hondo is going to bring with it all sorts of personal twists — and with that, a good performance from star Shemar Moore. This is the sort of stuff that you really should want to see, all things considered — and we’re more than a little excited to see what lies ahead here! That is, of course, going along with some of the personal stuff that is ahead for a few other characters, as well.

Below, you can check out the full SWAT season 7 episode 10 synopsis with some other updates on what’s to come:

“SNAFU” – As 20-Squad scrambles to track down a cold-blooded sniper terrorizing Los Angeles, Hondo discovers a link to his own South L.A. neighborhood that brings a personal twist to the hunt for the deadly shooter. Meanwhile, Tan finds himself questioning his leadership abilities while Powell and Alfaro compete in a classic game of SWAT tag, on S.W.A.T., Friday, April 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What will be interesting about this particular episode is seeing if there is any “closure” for characters like Powell or Tan, only for that closure to be extended or changed moving into another season starting this fall. The early season 8 renewal threw us for a loop and yet, we’re also pretty excited about the existence of it, as well. After all, who would have seen this coming at the end of the day?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

