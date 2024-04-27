Euphoria season 3: The latest Colman Domingo update

If there is one word to describe Euphoria season 3 more than any other, it is “uncertain.” After all, consider where things stand! There has been so little said about the next chapter of the story, save for the fact that it was meant to start filming this year and now, everything is up in the air.

As for the reason why, that seems to be due to the folks over at HBO, alongside creator Sam Levinson, trying to figure out the story. The pressure to get this batch of episodes perfect is some of what the network is contending with, as they certainly recognize how big the first two seasons were. Also, we tend to think that Levinson wants to deliver after The Idol turned out to be such a commercial letdown last year.

So in the midst of all these questions, does the cast know anything more substantial when it comes to the part of the story? Speaking to E! News, Colman Domingo (who plays Ali) made it clear that he, personally, is very much in the dark right now about what’s coming. He indicated that everyone does want to come back and tell more of the story, and Colman would love to see even more of his character beyond just the dynamic that he has with Rue.

Based on where things are at the moment, there’s a good chance that we will not see season 3 start production until the end of the year. If that happens, there’s at least a chance that the show comes back at some point in late 2025 or early 2026. Then again, it could always be delayed again — we just have to wait and see more of what happens over the next few months.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

