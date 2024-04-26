Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: Don’t expect The Master

Is there a chance that you will see a lot of unique characters on Doctor Who season 14? It certainly feels that way right now!

However, with all of this being said, don’t anticipate some sort of appearance from The Master. This is an iconic villain who surfaced in different forms during the Steven Moffat and Chris Chibnall eras, and they were always fantastic no matter who played the part.

When Jinkx Monsoon was brought on board as Maestro, there was some speculation that this could be a certain Master in disguise. As it turns out, that is not the case. Speaking to the Radio Times in a new interview, here is some of what showrunner Russell T. Davies had to say on the subject:

“I did think when I named them Maestro that there was a chance that that might overlap. It causes speculation, which is fun, but the Master is kind of parked for the moment. There’s been a lot of the Master recently, so it’s time to start again and have a fresh start to the show.”

These comments from Davies are not altogether different from what we saw him make about Daleks, as he feels like we’ve seen a good bit of them as of late and wants to ensure that there are some other unique elements brought to the table in the immediate future. Given that we are getting a two-season arc that has already been planned out, we do wonder if the Master and/or Daleks could be a season 15 thing. If not then, we hardly imagine that these are going to be possible monsters that you end up seeing in a season 16 or some people further on down the road.

When do you want to see The Master return on Doctor Who?

If so, what do you think that the story is going to be about? Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates coming soon.

